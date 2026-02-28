Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

