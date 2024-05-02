Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $830.41 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $863.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

