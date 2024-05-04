Michael Willem Waters Sells 5,793 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Michael Willem Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.