Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

