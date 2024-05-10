Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Reduced by Analyst

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ARC Document Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,494,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 252.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

