CIBC Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.79.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

