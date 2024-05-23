The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,609,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,811,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,909,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

View Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.