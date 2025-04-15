APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

APG stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. APi Group has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

