First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

