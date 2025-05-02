UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Price

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

WWD opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 51.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after purchasing an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

