Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CLOU opened at $21.99 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $334.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.98.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile
The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
