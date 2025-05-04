Assertio (ASRT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter.

Assertio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.65 on Friday. Assertio has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Assertio from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Further Reading

