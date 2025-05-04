Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or sell fertilizers used to enhance soil fertility and crop yields. Buying these equities gives investors exposure to the agricultural inputs sector and its growth drivers—such as global food demand, commodity prices and regulatory policies. The performance of fertilizer stocks tends to reflect changes in farming activity, weather‐related crop prospects and raw‐material cost fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $218.95. 1,151,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,671. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.46. 1,746,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 2,111,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,674. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36.

