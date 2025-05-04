Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 37.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 4th, 2025

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report)’s share price fell 37.1% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Impact Partners traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.24. 267,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,473% from the average session volume of 17,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIP

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Green Impact Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.