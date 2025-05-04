Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $267.42 million for the quarter.

HSII opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This trade represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

