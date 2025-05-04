Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

