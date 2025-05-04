Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by UBS Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins raised Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

