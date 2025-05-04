Marshall Wace LLP Has $436,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,969.50. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,824 shares of company stock worth $1,392,156. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

