TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.17.

TRP stock opened at C$70.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$46.07 and a twelve month high of C$70.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

In other TC Energy news, Director Danika Yeager bought 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,784.97. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$1,305,885.45. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,287 shares of company stock valued at $842,568 and have sold 145,977 shares valued at $9,810,511. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

