Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of FRP worth $34,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FRP by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FRP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPH opened at $27.91 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.72 million, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

