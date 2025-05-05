First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.34 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,482. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.