Analysts Issue Forecasts for RGLS Q1 Earnings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

