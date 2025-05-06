Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 393,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
