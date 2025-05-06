Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.05 on Monday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.98.
Remark Company Profile
