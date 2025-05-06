Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Unifi’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UFI)

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unifi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.67). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Unifi Stock Performance

Unifi stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Unifi has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.28 million.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,191,000. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,600. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

