StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
OpGen Company Profile
