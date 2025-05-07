Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $733,000 Investment in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Separately, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $70.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

