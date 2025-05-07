South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 1,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

