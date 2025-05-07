The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $13.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 0.7 %
GT stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
See Also
