Voya Investment Management LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $167,764.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,559.20. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

