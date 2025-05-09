FY2025 EPS Estimates for NBIX Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $116,022.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,330.62. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,982. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

