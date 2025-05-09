Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 113,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

YOU opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

