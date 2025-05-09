What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Fluor FY2025 Earnings?

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Fluor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $96,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 254,904 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

