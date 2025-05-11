Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $27.50. Anterix shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 223 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anterix from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Anterix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anterix by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

