Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $502.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

