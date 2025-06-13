Daniel Topping Purchases 1,402 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.84 ($12,254.38).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Daniel Topping purchased 2,337 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.74) per share, with a total value of £15,003.54 ($20,426.88).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 1.5%

BPM stock opened at GBX 679.89 ($9.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 670.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 689.71. The stock has a market cap of £252.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 495.20 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 760 ($10.35).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners ( LON:BPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The insurance provider reported GBX 269.50 ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter. B.P. Marsh & Partners had a net margin of 577.55% and a return on equity of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC will post 61.4500021 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

