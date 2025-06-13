Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Steven Harrison Acquires 512,676 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) insider Steven Harrison acquired 512,676 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,126.76 ($6,979.93).

Surface Transforms Price Performance

Shares of LON SCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. Surface Transforms Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.27 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.44.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX (2.31) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. Surface Transforms had a negative net margin of 250.75% and a negative return on equity of 88.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Transforms Plc will post 0.0144785 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

