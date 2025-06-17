Brighton Jones LLC Buys 3,563 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $581,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.