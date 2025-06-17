What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Timken Q2 Earnings?

Get Timken alerts:

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Timken Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Timken has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 400.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

