CX Institutional Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $234.78.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.