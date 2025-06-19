Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,025,331,000 after buying an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after purchasing an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $295.19 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,995 shares of company stock worth $816,082 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

