Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 664.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 348,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 302,773 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,590,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.5%

PNOV stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $652.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

