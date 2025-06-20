Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.97 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

