South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 6,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.16.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

