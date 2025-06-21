1,468 Shares in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $234.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

