Buska Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $3,882,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $477.40 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $483.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

