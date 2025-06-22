State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.91%.

EXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

