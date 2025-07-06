Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.64.

A number of research firms have commented on DFY. TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cormark upgraded Definity Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

TSE:DFY opened at C$77.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.35. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.88 and a 52 week high of C$79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

