Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Target Price at $163.11

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.11.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

