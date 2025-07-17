FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in FormFactor by 282.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 96,900.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 256.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

